ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

64 Audio Announces the A3t Custom In-Ear Monitor

By Authors
mixonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New 3-Driver IEM Has Been Designed as a Perfect Yet Affordable Tool for Any Audio Engineer or Musician Looking For a Neutral, Balanced and Musical Reference Monitor for Live and Recorded Performance. VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 18, 2021 – 64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Get Samsung’s Curved Monitor for Just $199.99

Samsung has been offering early Black Friday discounts on several of its products, including 4K TVs, Jet 70 Cordless Stick Vacuum, and soundbars. The company is also offering discounts on its budget curved monitor. Consistently number one in the market share of curved monitors, Samsung claims that its T55 Curved Monitor is the "boldest curve ever accomplished."
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

AES Announces Immersive Audio Academy 3 Event Series for November 9

— AES Immersive Audio Academy series brings together leading minds for exploration into technologies, workflows, distribution and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues to break new ground in promoting the art and science in all fields of audio engineering with the announcement of its next-in-series Immersive Audio Academy events, taking place November 9, 2021. This third edition of the Immersive Audio Academy series will host a production workflow Masterclass, workshops, immersive mixing demonstrations, partner presentations, networking opportunities and more. Registration is open to anyone interested in becoming more involved with immersive audio, and costs only $49 for AES Members ($99 for non-members). Registration, the preliminary schedule and presenter information is available here. AES Immersive Audio Academy 3 Sponsors include Gold Partners, 360 Reality Audio, Fraunhofer and Genelec, and Bronze Partner New Audio Technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stereophile.com

Semrad Audio

To quote his bio created for CAF, “Master furniture maker John Semrad hand-builds each horn loudspeaker with a solid basswood core, poplar cross-ply, and American walnut face veneer. The process takes more 240 hours, and each completed horn weighs 240 pounds. With a Jean Michel Le Cleac'h profile for the horn flare and [full-range] resolution from Oleg Rullit’s Super Aero 8" field coil drivers, these units are offered at $36,000 per pair, including field coil supply.” Those drivers are said to be made of Korean Hanji paper.
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

Universal Audio Announce New AMS Neve And Manley Labs Plug‑Ins

Universal Audio has today announced the release of UAD Software v9.15, which features new plug-ins from AMS Neve and Manley Labs. This latest update brings emulations of sought-after vintage and modern recording hardware to the UAD library. AMS DMX Digital Delay & Pitch Shifter — $299. Introduced in 1978, the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
mixonline.com

The Future of Retro: Mojave Audio Announces the MA-37

Hollywood, CA, November 1, 2021 — Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the latest addition to their family of best-in-class handmade microphones: the MA-37. A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording favored by The Wrecking Crew, Leonard Bernstein, and Mel Blanc — the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world. The MA-37 is available now for $3499 MAP.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OneOdio Monitor 60 professional wired headphones produce hi-res audio with 50 mm drivers

Listen to your music the way it should sound with the OneOdio Monitor 60 professional wired headphones. Providing hi-res audio verification, this headset is ideal for audiophiles, audio professionals, and DJs. In fact, the Monitor 60 was designed with audio pros in mind as it meets reference audio sound industry benchmarks. And it boasts accurate sound reproduction. Using adapter-free cables, it works with pretty much any setup. moreover, it provides single-side monitoring for easy use. And, you’ll love the high-protein-memory ear cups that are comfortable to wear for hours on end. They’re soft and leather-like, fully covering your ears. Furthermore, the 50 mm dual dynamic drivers deliver an incredibly flawless audio experience. Use these headphones for post-production tasks, broadcasting, recording, and more.
ELECTRONICS
hifitrends.com

Audio-Technica Announces Availability Of High-End AT-BHA100 Tube Hybrid Headphone Amp & Matching AT-DAC100 DAC

Audio-Technica is now shipping the AT-BHA100 Tube Hybrid Balanced Headphone Amp & AT-DAC100 DAC for $999 and $699 respectively…details are below:. The following Press Release is courtesy of Audio-Technica– Audio-Technica Now Offers Its High-End AT-BHA100. Balanced Headphone Amplifier and AT-DAC100 Digital to Analog Converter. STOW, OH, November 10, 2021 —...
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Audio Pro has announced the Drumfire Blackstar Edition

Swedish audio brand Audio Pro has teamed up with Blackstar Amplification to release its latest wireless multi-room speaker, the Drumfire Blackstar Edition. The speaker – which is a special edition version of the existing Audio Pro Drumfire – is designed to bring Blackstar’s unique sound experience into your home. The...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Equipment#Home Audio#Audio Engineer#In Ear Monitor#Iem#A6#Frequency
aithority.com

LG Announces Limited-time Promotions Featuring Personal LG Audio Products With Select TV And Audio Purchases

LG Electronics USA announces two limited-time promotional bundles just in time for the holiday season. The first offers consumers a complimentary pair of LG TONE Free true wireless earbuds with the purchase of an eligible LG Smart TV, including the LG OLED A1 series and select UHD TVs. The second offers a free pair of LG TONE Free wireless earbuds or an LG XBOOM Go PL5 speaker with a qualifying audio purchase including the LG XBOOM 360 Speaker (RP4) and Éclair (QP5) Soundbar. These promotions are valid at LG-authorized retailers and at LG.com now.
ELECTRONICS
headfonia.com

Kiwi Ears Orchestra Review

Today we are taking a look at the $499 USD Kiwi Ears Orchestra In-Ear Monitors. Disclaimer: Linsoul sent us the Orchestra IEMs for this review, free of charge. I only covered customs taxes and fees. All thoughts and experiences with the product are naturally my own. You can find more about them here. Let’s get to it.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Alert 360 Launches Video Shield To Provide Live Video Monitoring For Security Customers

Alert 360, one of the largest providers of security systems and smart automation in the nation, has announced its newest, advanced video monitoring system security service – Alert 360 Video Shield. The Alert 360 Video Shield is the latest security option in a series of new home and commercial security solutions the company has announced in the past year.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Place
Vancouver, CA
Gadget Review

Two Monitors vs Ultrawide Monitor_

If you are shopping for a brand new display, you may be comparing two monitors vs an ultrawide monitor. Even the best computer monitors, after all, could always use a boost in screen real estate. Keep reading to learn more about these two display options. KEY TAKEAWAYS:. A dual monitor...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

AES Mastering Academy to Demystify the Art and Science of Mastering

— Two-day dedicated event will bring together mastering engineers to provide learning and insights on the craft — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues its presentation of industry-leading technical programs and events with the upcoming AES Mastering Academy: Demystified, being held online November 17 – 18, 2021. Chaired and organized by AES President Jonathan Wyner, sessions will host a wide range of industry professionals who will provide experience, knowledge, advice and guidance on a variety of topics, from project management and legal decisions, to gear, acoustics, loudness, and more. The AES Mastering Academy: Demystified is sponsored by Gold Partners iZotope and Steinberg, and Key Partner The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®. Registration and preliminary program information is available on the AES Mastering Academy: Demystified event page.“Technology has developed to the point that the discipline of mastering is approachable by everyone with a CPU and a competent DAW. While workflows have changed, mastering audio requires a knowledge and skill set that the practitioner would do well to become familiar with. The proliferation of audio formats and new technologies brings challenges in processing, formatting and delivery of the final distribution-ready master to convey the artist’s vision to the listener,” states Wyner. “This first event in our new AES Mastering Academy series will ‘demystify’ some of the process of mastering. I look forward to hearing from more than 20 accomplished mastering engineers from around the world and from all aspects of the industry.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mixonline.com

Shure Launches Microflex Complete Wireless Handsfree Mode

Niles, IL (November 15, 2021)—Shure has updated its Microflex Complete Wireless Conference System (MXCW) with the addition of a Handsfree Mode, largely intended for use in less-formal environments to foster conversation. Available now, Handsfree Mode is available with firmware version 7.0 or later. Under the Microflex system’s new Handsfree Mode,...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

BritePower app

The BritePower app was developed to maximize battery operation and management by providing instant updates on power levels. This digital tool is available (free for both iOS and Android) in the app store as BritePower by CEI. The app also enables users to hot-swap batteries with zero power loss when switching batteries out to charge. This fool-proof, user-friendly app can also be used to power the batteries on and off for efficient and simple control.
CELL PHONES
mixonline.com

TASCAM Announces the Portacapture X8 High Resolution Adaptive Multi-Recorder

Santa Fe Springs, CA – November 2021… TASCAM is pleased to announce the debut of the Portacapture X8 High Resolution Adaptive Multi-Recorder. Featuring 192kHz/32-bit float point recording technology, a 3.5 inch color touchscreen display for enhanced operational visibility, large format internal detachable mics to accommodate a variety of recording applications, six setup modes each with instant optimized settings, internal 8-track recording, and more, the new Portacapture X8 provides the new standard for portable multitrack recording, podcasts, music capture, voice capture for interviews and vlogs, and field recording to name a few applications.
CELL PHONES
mixonline.com

Video: Emerging Technologies and Workflows in Sound and Picture

Presented by Meyer Sound. The focus on integrated sound and picture—in production, post-production and distribution to the home—has only increased in recent years. Technology advances in projection and display technologies, along with concurrent leaps in immersive audio playback and distribution, have allowed talent in both disciplines to work with high-res image and sound, throughout the creative process, approvals and on to delivery in multiple languages.
ELECTRONICS
macstories.net

Apple Announces Self Service Repair Program That Will Provide Customers With Access to Tools, Parts, and Manuals

Apple announced today that its customers will be able to order tools, parts, and manuals to make repairs to iPhones, and later, M1 Macs beginning early next year:. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.
CELL PHONES
mixonline.com

PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Microphone – A Real-World Review

The PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Broadcast Microphone is specifically designed for capturing the human voice and improving intelligibility, even in acoustically unfriendly spaces. The cardioid pickup pattern reduces the amount of extraneous and unwanted background noise entering the mic’s sides and back while focusing on voices in front of it—just what you want for podcasts or radio broadcasts.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy