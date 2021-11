A 17-year-old found shot last week along with another person inside a parked car in Newark has died of his injuries, authorities said on Monday. Yashawn A. Hansen, of Newark, was found in a vehicle along with another person who had been shot Tuesday in the area of Quitman Street, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

