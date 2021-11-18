Vipshop Shares Drop As Q3 Earnings Disappoint, Issues Q4 Outlook Below Consensus

In the current market session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is trading at $87.90, after a 0.46% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 2.84%, and in the past year, by 17.78%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

STOCKS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO