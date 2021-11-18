Lion Electric Bags Conditional Order From Groupe Séguin For 55 School Buses

The demand for electric pickup trucks is sky-high, with enticing models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, and Tesla Cybertruck. These electric trucks, unfortunately, are expensive and may not be an affordable option for many automotive customers. However, there could be another way for frugal EV truck shoppers. You can order a cheap electric $2,000 mini “F-50” truck from China via the e-commerce site Alibaba, which is the Chinese version of Amazon.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO