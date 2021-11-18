ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion Electric Bags Conditional Order From Groupe Séguin For 55 School Buses

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
  • Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) received an order from Groupe Autobus Séguin for 55 electric school buses, including 45 LionA and 10 LionC models, to be delivered by 2025. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The 100% electric school buses order comes following the 60 vehicles that Autobus Séguin previously acquired in January 2021.
  • The new buses will be used on school routes in the Montreal and Laval regions in the province of Quebec.
  • The order is conditional upon the satisfactory funding grant under the Quebec government's School Transportation Electrification Program and the Canadian federal government's Zero Emission Transit Fund.
  • Price Action: LEV shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $11.57 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

