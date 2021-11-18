Queen carries out another audience via video link from Windsor

The Queen has carried out another audience, virtually from Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who has strained her back and also been resting for nearly a month after preliminary tests in hospital, welcomed the Vietnamese ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long via video link.

Seated in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor, the 95-year-old head of state could be seen on the computer screen on Thursday wearing a turquoise dress, with black collar detail, her pearl necklace and a brooch.

The Vietnamese ambassador presents his credentials to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The ambassador, who was at Buckingham Palace with his wife Vu Huong Giang, presented his credentials, and the letters of recall of his predecessor.

On Wednesday, the monarch was seen for the first time since she cancelled her Remembrance Sunday appearance, when she held a face to face audience with the outgoing head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch told the military chief it was “easier to continue” once you get into the top military job.

The Prince of Wales, who is on a tour of Jordan, has said the Queen is “alright” but “once you get to 95 it’s not quite as easy as it used to be”.

She also held a virtual audience on Wednesday with commanding officers of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

