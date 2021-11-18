ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water regulator launches major investigation into sewage treatment works

Water companies are facing a major investigation after checks revealed some firms may be releasing unpermitted sewage into rivers and watercourses.

The probe, by the Environment Agency (EA) and water regulator Ofwat, will involve more than 2,000 sewage treatment works, and any company caught breaching its permits could be handed fines or prosecuted.

The investigation was launched after the two bodies said several water companies admitted many of their sewage treatment works may not be compliant.

The names or amount of companies who may not have been compliant have not been revealed.

It comes after the EA and Ofwat have been encouraging companies to improve their day-to-day performance and meet progressively higher standards to protect the environment.

As part of this, the EA has been checking that water companies comply with requirements and has asked them to fit new monitors at sewage treatment works.

This is to make sure the right levels of wastewater are being treated before overflows are allowed to enter the environment.

The EA and Ofwat are now analysing all water and sewerage companies to assess the scale of the problem.

