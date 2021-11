MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men's basketball team officially began its 2021-22 season with an 81-58 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Sophomore Johnny Davis made his first career start sparking the offense with a pair of field goals and sparking a 12-0 run for the Badgers. He went on to finish with 15 points, a career-high five assists, as well as three rebounds and two steals.

