Financial Reports

ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal fourth...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Macy's Stock After Q3 Earnings?

The coronavirus pandemic forced Macy's to focus on e-commerce. Its efforts in that space are paying off as digital sales climb. Despite surging over 200% year to date, Macy's stock still isn't expensive. Macy's (NYSE:M) stock soared after the company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 18. The company has...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Essa Pharma Inc#Essa Pharma#Ap#Epix#Automated Insights
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.23% to $279.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS

