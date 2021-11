The convenience shop chain McColl’s has warned that annual profits will be as much as £7m lower than expected as it struggles to source enough snacks, wine and beer. The 1,200-store group, which runs more than 100 Morrisons Daily outlets as well as the McColl’s and Martin’s shop chains, said sales were “significantly lower” than initially anticipated, owing to shortages of delivery drivers, warehouse workers, and key products including highly profitable branded items such as crisps and alcoholic beverages.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO