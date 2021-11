SIR – With all the leaks it was known that the Leeds HS2 leg was to be scrapped, but I remained hopeful until the last moment that the new proposals were not true. We need this new line in the North. Enhancing what we already have does not address capacity problems and leaves Bradford out in the wilderness – again. How do you enhance a railway that is live and subject to routine maintenance? Network Rail is already maximising its night-time access.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO