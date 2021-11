Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 29. Rain and some snow. See the 5-day forecast. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS LEND A HAND FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Members of the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central varsity football team got together for one last time on Saturday to hand out turkeys and other food to local families in need -- as well as beverages to those people waiting in line -- at the Abundant Life Christian Center at the Mercy Works Vision Center on Salina Street. The giveaway took place from 1 to 3 p.m., and by 12:30 there was a line of cars around the block. (Scott Schild photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO