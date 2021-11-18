Cointelegraph Consulting: Is OpenSea an undervalued NFT marketplace?

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BabyEthererum (BBETH) token on November 20, 2021. With more than 14,000 holders already, BabyEthereum aims to become the next token that breaks the crypto landscape. Up to 8% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all holders to get Ether (ETH), one of the most valuable coins on the market. Specifically speaking, BabyEthereum taxes 13% on every buy, 6% of which will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 6% is provided for the team and mass marketing to make the project great, and the remaining 1% is provided for liquidity. On the other hand, BabyEthereum taxes 17% on every sell, 8% of which will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 8% of it is provided for the team and mass marketing, the remaining 1% is used for liquidity.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 HOURS AGO