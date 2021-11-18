ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cointelegraph Consulting: Is OpenSea an undervalued NFT marketplace?

By Cointelegraph Consulting
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, 2021 has been a momentous year for nonfungible tokens (NFT). The nascent market has seen unprecedented growth as sales volume from January to date nears $10 billion — a 14,500% surge from 2020. The NFT marketplace OpenSea is responsible for processing a great chunk of that....

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

Quidd, a marketplace for digital collectibles and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has raised a total of $5 million in private pre-sales and an initial DEX offering (IDO). The token sale took place on Polkadot project incubator Polkastarter on Nov. 18. The allotment of 2 million QUIDD tokens at a price of US$0.25 per token sold out in under an hour, raising $500,000.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

British AI crypto ratings company Evai announces staking fund

London, UK — The British company behind the innovative unbiased crypto ratings platform, www.evai.io, launched their proprietary EvaiStableFund today. The fund gives investors the opportunity to stake the native token EVAI into the fund, yielding a fixed 15% annual percentage yield (APY) with an additional 10% per annum bonus. Unlike many staking options in the crypto market, EvaiStableFund does not lock investors in for a minimum term nor charge any management fees.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

BabyEthereum was listed on LBank Exchange Nov. 20

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed BabyEthererum (BBETH) token on November 20, 2021. With more than 14,000 holders already, BabyEthereum aims to become the next token that breaks the crypto landscape. Up to 8% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all holders to get Ether (ETH), one of the most valuable coins on the market. Specifically speaking, BabyEthereum taxes 13% on every buy, 6% of which will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 6% is provided for the team and mass marketing to make the project great, and the remaining 1% is provided for liquidity. On the other hand, BabyEthereum taxes 17% on every sell, 8% of which will be rewarded to holders in the form of ETH, another 8% of it is provided for the team and mass marketing, the remaining 1% is used for liquidity.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Marketplaces#Startup#Cointelegraph Consulting#Nft#Axie Infinity#Cryptopunks
CoinTelegraph

$400M funding round to help Gemini build in the decentralized metaverse

The Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange, Gemini, will allocate capital from its $400-million funding round into building a “Gemini experience in different Metaverses.”. Gemini announced that it had closed a $400-million equity growth funding round at a valuation of $7.1 billion on Thursday, marking the first time the firm had sought outside financing. Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners and Marcy Venture Partners to name a few.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

NFT Marketplace LUXY to Hold IDO on Polylauncher Launchpad In November

Polylauncher, the first native launchpad on the Polygon network, has partnered with LUXY, a Polygon-based NFT marketplace, to launch its native token. LUXY will hold its IDO on the Polylauncher platform in the coming weeks, with the token becoming publicly available for trading shortly after. LUXY enables creators and artists...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

How Tezos Biggest NFT Marketplace Came Back To Life

Tezos is one of a number of growing blockchains that is looking to gain a foothold in the NFT space, and has plenty of core competencies to do so. In last weekend’s ‘NFTs In A Nutshell,’ we briefly covered the shutdown of HicEtNunc, commonly known as HEN. The platform was widely utilized as the leading Tezos marketplace, and to say it’s shutdown was abrupt would likely be an understatement.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
racer.com

Kuruma NFT to launch premier auto enthusiast NFT marketplace

The automotive metaverse is here. Kuruma NFT Inc. will be launching an NFT platform where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in a dedicated online setting called the “autoverse.”. With the recent emergence of NFTs as a decentralized form of digital ownership, Kuruma will be providing a...
NFL
thepaypers.com

NFT marketplace NFTfi raises USD 5 mln in series A

NFTfi, a marketplace for non-fungible token (NFT) collateralised loans, has announced that it has raised a USD 5 million Series A funding round. The marketplace wants to accelerate its mission to build NFT-based financial infrastructure. The round was led by 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund specialised in scaling up decentralised token networks, and will allow NFTfi to grow its operations, marketing, and product development teams to keep up with demand. Other investors include Sound Ventures, Maven 11, Scalar Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and others.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

NFTfi , an NFT Marketplace for Collateralized Loans, Raises $5 Million

a marketplace for non-fungible token (NFT) collateralized loans, says it has raised a $5 million Series A funding round. According to NFTfi, the round was led by 1kx, an early-stage crypto fund and will allow NFTfi to grow its operations, marketing, and product development teams to keep up with fast-growing demand. Additional investors include Sound Ventures, Maven 11, Scalar Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and others.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Tezos NFT Marketplace Hic et Nunc 'Discontinued'

Hic et Nunc’s front-end disappeared on Thursday. The marketplace’s Twitter biography has been updated with the word ‘discontinued’. Hic et Nunc tweeted its own smart contract shortly after. On Thursday, the website for leading Tezos NFT marketplace Hic et Nunc suddenly disappeared with no explanation. The only breadcrumb was an...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Rarible Marketplace Users Can Now Create, List, and Trade Flow-Based NFT Collectibles

On November 10, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible.com and the Rarible protocol announced an integration with the Flow blockchain. The announcement details that Rarible users can now create, list, and trade Flow-based NFTs on the marketplace. Rarible Partners With Flow Blockchain. The NFT market Rarible.com and the Rarible protocol...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Total Sales On NFT Marketplace OpenSea Surpasses $10 Billion

This week, the total monthly volume of sales on OpenSea reached $10.35 billion since its debut, a new all-time high. According to data from Dune Analytics, this volume was tracked from a total of 637,296 traders at an average price of $872.67 per transaction. In August, the total transaction volume...
STOCKS
aithority.com

Artmarket.com Perfectly Positioned To Generate Enormous Revenue From Its NFT Marketplace On Artprice-NFT.com

According to thierry Ehrmann, Artmarket.com’s CEO and founder of Artprice and Server group, “Since 1987 our group has developed an unparalleled legitimacy in knowledge of the art market but also in knowledge of its cyber dimensions. Indeed, faithful to our primary raison d’être, we have made a major contribution to the development of the art market’s digital sphere, notably by dematerializing and elucidating this historically opaque market.”
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Presearch integrates OpenSea NFT search feature

Decentralized, privacy-centric search engine Presearch has announced a partnership agreement with leading nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea to foster the growth of the Web 3.0 ecosystem for the global commons. The Presearch network is powered by a community of node operators and supporters who are rewarded in Ethereum-based PRE tokens...
INTERNET
coinspeaker.com

Conjee: Empower NFT Marketplaces with Physical NFTs

Conjee, a revolutionary physical NFT marketplace that connects physical products to the metaverse, is announcing the launch of its trusted marketplace platform where creators and brands can offer quality pieces of digital and physical artworks. NFTs are non-fungible tokens that come in the form of music, art pieces, and other...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy