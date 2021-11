(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. LondonMetric Property PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based real estate investment trust - Completes fundraise of GBP175 million. Issues 67.3 million shares at 260 pence each. Funds will go towards property acquisitions and improving the company's balance sheet. Chief Executive Andrew Jones says: "We are extremely grateful to our shareholders for their excellent and broad based support in this capital raise. The amount we have raised reflects our disciplined approach and our focus on quick deployment in accretive opportunities." Earlier Thursday, reports tripled profit for the first half of its financial year, driven by a gain in the revaluation of properties and collection of rent. For the six months ended September 30, LondonMetric reported a pretax profit of GBP256.6 million, tripled from GBP85.4 million the same period a year before, driven by a gain of GBP201.2 million from the revaluation of properties, compared to a similar gain of just GBP44.3 million a year before.

