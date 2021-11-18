ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans See Education, CRT As A Way To Win Big With Suburban Voters

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKqiO_0d0Wx5RA00

Kendall Tietz

Senate Republicans see education and the concern around Critical Race Theory (CRT) as critical issues in the 2022 midterm elections, according to research from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and Chairman Rick Scott.

CRT in education is a winning message for Republicans going into the 2022 midterms, according to a survey of 1,200 likely suburban voters that the NRSC polled from 192 suburban counties in 37 states.

The research shows suburban voters believe American public schools are failing students who are falling behind their peers worldwide, they largely oppose CRT in schools, even though Democratic figures continue to defend CRT or assert it is not taught in K-12 schools and they overwhelmingly think high school and college women’s sports should be off limits for biological males.

“Democrats are failing American parents and students,” Scott told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “They constantly lie about teaching Critical Race Theory in schools and think parents will believe them.”

“But parents know that CRT is being taught in schools, and they’re speaking out,” Scott said. “Americans strongly object to CRT in schools and no amount of Democrat lies will change that. While Democrats put the teachers unions that fund their campaigns before parents, Republicans will always put parents first.”

A majority of suburban voters in battleground states agreed with the statement that CRT should not be in schools because children shouldn’t be told they are inherently racist due to the color of their skin, according to the poll. When broken down into categories, independents, Republicans, males, females and “suburban targets” all overwhelmingly said they agreed with the statement that CRT should not be taught.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“While independent suburbanites align themselves with Republicans on this issue, nearly two out of every three Democrats say they want this radical ideology taught to students, showing Democrats to be out of touch with the concerns of parents,” according to key findings from the NRSC report.

Of those surveyed, 78% said the American public school system is failing and students are falling behind the rest of the world, while only 15% disagreed.

When asked if they agreed with the statement that biological males should not compete against women in high school and college sports because it is “hugely unfair and will erase many of the gains women have made in athletics over the last 30 years,” 65% said they agreed while another 24% disagreed.

The majority of voters in every group surveyed, “suburban targets,” males, females and Republicans, and even Democrats agreed with the statement on transgender athletes.

“While Democrats continue to push this policy, voters across the ideological spectrum see this as unfair and erasing many of the gains women’s sports has made in America,” the report said.

Because many Democrats have either defended CRT or argued it is not being taught in K-12 schools, parents see it as Democrats dismissing or sidelining their concerns.

“On a political level it’s a real threat that is allowing Republicans to claw back the inroads that Democrats have made in the suburbs over the last couple of election cycles,” Jim Manley, aide to former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, told Business Insider.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan refused to say whether or not CRT should be taught in schools, in an interview with local station WMUR on Nov. 14. Instead, she said her “biggest concern” is “divisiveness” and “over-the-top behavior.”

Scott appeared on CNN’s “New Day” with co-host Brianna Keilar on Nov. 8, where she asked about the GOP “playbook” going into the 2022 midterms.

“We’re going to see just like in Virginia Terry McAuliffe wanted to say there’s nothing about Critical Race Theory,” Scott said. “We know it’s true. Parents know their kids are being indoctrinated with Critical Race Theory in Virginia and Democrats wanted to deny it. And so parents showed up because they don’t like being lied to.”

“Just to be clear, it’s not in the curriculum in Virginia,” Keilar responded.

The NRSC survey was conducted from Sept. 27 – 30, 2021 with a margin of error of +/- 2.82%.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

US mid-term terror for Democrats as poll gives Republicans biggest lead for 40 years

Republicans are holding the largest lead to retake seats in US Congress during 2022 midterm elections in 40 years, according to a new poll.A survey jointly conducted by ABC News and Washington Post found that if elections were held now, at least 51 per cent of voters will extend their support to the Republicans.The registered voters were asked if election for the US House of Representatives were being held today, would you vote for in your congressional district. To this, 51 per cent of people said they would vote for the Republican, while 41 per cent said they would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
oswegonian.com

Youngkin win helps Republicans

Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia Gubernatorial race on Nov. 3 came as a surprise to many Virginians and many Americans. This could be a crystal ball for what could happen in the 2022 midterm elections. It is pretty clear that for the 2022 midterms, the Democrats have a lot of work to do if they want to maintain both the Senate and House from Republicans, as it looks like Republicans have a good shot at claiming both next year. Youngkin’s strategy was strong and bold because he had successfully found a way to win a democratic state. Youngkin found a way to use the issue of critical race theory to rile up voters about education and it worked, even if critical race theory has been a controversial topic for over a year now. The GOP strategy to win against Democrats in the midterms is to focus on the poor performance of both the Democrats and President Joe Biden’s poor approval rating and Biden’s failed policies such as rising prices because of inflation, higher gas prices and increased taxes. The focus should not be on trying to appease Trump voters about the 2020 election being stolen, which it was not, rather they should try to appease them on education, crime, gun rights and border security. Republicans campaign slogans should go something like “elect me as a Republican if you want to see an end to Biden’s horrendous policies and his poor performance as a president.” If the Republicans spread lies about Jan. 6 and the lies about the 2020 election being stolen, then this could easily jeopardize their chances of winning the House and Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Maggie Hassan
Washington Post

The Trailer: After Virginia, Republicans see more ways to beat the left

In this edition: Republicans see blue skies ahead, the strategy behind Glenn Youngkin's winning ad campaign, and election overtime in Florida and New Jersey. Thinking of every “Oz” headline pun before some other newsletter uses them, this is The Trailer. The margins in last week's most closely watched races were...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

House Republicans predict 2022 wave that ousts Pelosi after Va., NJ gov races

House Republicans celebrated GOP gains Tuesday in New Jersey and Virginia elections and said they point to a national wave in 2022 that ousts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted a midterm election landslide that rejects President Biden’s policies and sends Pelosi (D-Calif.) into retirement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crt#Senate Republicans#Nrsc#Democratic#Democrats#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

Republicans are ‘cracking and packing’ voters to secure minority rule

Salt Lake is the largest county in Utah, containing not only the state’s capital, Salt Lake City, but 40% of the state’s population. While Donald Trump carried the safely conservative state, Joe Biden defeated him in Salt Lake county, soundly, by 53% to 42.1%. Two different Democrats have captured a competitive congressional seat there over the last decade, most recently Ben McAdams, who defeated the incumbent Mia Love by fewer than 700 votes in 2018, then lost by less than a percentage point to Burgess Owens in 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
phillytrib.com

An abnormal Republican Party was treated normally by voters in New Jersey and Virginia

The Nov. 2 election results in New Jersey and Virginia — a big swing away from the party that controls the White House — were fairly normal. And that’s the scary thing. The president’s party generally struggles in off-year elections for two reasons. First, there is often a turnout gap that favors the party that doesn’t control the White House. Off-year elections have much lower turnout than presidential ones, but typically more people from the party that doesn’t control the presidency are motivated to vote in opposition to whatever the incumbent president is doing. Second, some voters swing away from the president’s party, both because they don’t like his performance and because they want a balance of power in government.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Post-election analysis as Republicans score big wins

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Republicans celebrate big wins on Election Day, including central Ohio’s contested Congressional race. “I wanted to be somebody who could go and make a difference in Washington,” said Ohio’s new Congressman, Rep. Mike Carey (R-15th Ohio). There was also a big Republican win in Virginia, with Republican […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy