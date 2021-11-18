Florida Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Running Large-Scale Drug Conspiracy

United States District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced Devonne L. Walker, 36, Lady Lake, to 25 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Walker pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021.

According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Walker was the leader and organizer of a drug conspiracy in Lake County that imported more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, over 50 kilograms of cocaine, over 1 kilogram of heroin, and over 50 kilograms of marijuana.

Between 2018 and 2019, Walker directed the activities of his accomplices in Phoenix, Arizona, to ship parcels containing illegal narcotics to Florida.

Once they arrived, Walker controlled the distribution of the drugs to other dealers in Florida.

Walker was arrested in Leesburg on June 25, 2021, by deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Walker had in his possession a stolen firearm, more than 260 grams of methamphetamine, over 80 grams of fentanyl, as well as a small amount of marijuana and cocaine.

Two of Walker’s co-conspirators were charged in the same case.

One has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing while the other is pending trial in January 2022. Another co-conspirator, who was charged separately, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.