IN BRIEF: Hyve boosts mining events offering with 121 Group buy

 4 days ago

Hyve Group PLC - London-based exhibitions and conferences organiser - Fundraises and announces acquisition. Agrees to buy 121 Group (HK) Ltd and 121 Partners Ltd for initial consideration of GBP21 million, with estimated total consideration after earn-out...

UPDATE 1-NZ's Meridian Energy sells Australia unit for $528 mln to Shell-consortium

(Adds detail on deal, quote) it agreed to sell its Australian energy business for A$729. million ($527.80 million) to a consortium of global energy giant. Royal Dutch Shell and Australian investment manager. Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG). The agreement comes months after the Wellington, New. Zealand-based power company kicked off a...
Escape Hunt up 15% after raising GBP17 million to buy Boom Battle Bars

(Alliance News) - Escape Hunt PLC on Monday reported it had successfully raised GBP17.2 million from a share issue. The escape room operator issued 57.4 million shares at 30 pence each in a share placing, subscription and open offer, which was oversubscribed. Directors subscribed for 1.6 million of the shares,...
IN BRIEF: ThomasLloyd Energy Impact targeting USD335 million in IPO

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC - closed-ended investment firm set up to invest in a portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in emerging economies in Asia - Is targeting proceeds of up to USD335 million through the issue of up to 300 million shares via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer at USD1.00. Notes that its London Main Market initial public offering includes an intermediaries offer to enable retail investor participation.
IN BRIEF: Puma Alpha VCT, VCT 12 and VCT 13 post net asset value rises

Puma Alpha VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Reports net asset value per share as at August 31 at 120.86 pence, up from 104.35p prior year driven by the upwards revaluation in Le Col and MyKindaFuture. Says concerns a rapid recovery is leading to supply and labour shortages which in turn are sending commodity prices and wages higher. "This is creating pressure for central banks to raise interest rates, with downside implications for equity values," says Chair Egmont Kock.
#Mining Equipment#121 Group#Hyve Group Plc London#Hk Rrb Ltd#121 Partners Ltd#Mining Indaba
IN BRIEF: Foresight Sustainable raises GBP130 million ahead of IPO

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC - forestry investment trust, managed by private equity firm Foresight Group LLP - Announces result of initial placing, subscription and intermediaries offer closed on Thursday. Says it raised gross proceeds of GBP130 million at initial public oï¬€ering price of 100 pence. Admission to the London Main Market is expected next Wednesday.
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: TBC Bank's Kurdiani continues share sale streak

CMC Markets PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based online trading platform - Elisabeth Grey-Davies, a person closely associated Chief Financial Officer Euan Marshall, buys 14,000 shares at 241.02 pence each, for total of GBP33,743. TBC Bank Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender - Deputy Chief Executive of JSC TBC...
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co. results of IPO

Announcement of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc's results of Initial Public Offering. Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight"), a leading infrastructure and private equity manager, is pleased to note today's announcement by Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc (the "Company"), an externally managed investment company that will invest in UK forestry and afforestation assets, of the results of its Initial Public Oﬀering ("IPO").
IN BRIEF: Seraphim Space Investment Trust net assets up in quarter

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - UK-based investor focused on space-related companies - Reports net asset value per share increase of 6% year-on-year to GBP1.04 as at September 30. During the first quarter of the company's current financial year to the end of June 2022, it has completed GBP22.6 million in five follow-on investments.
Share Price Information for Autins Group (AUTG)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Publication of Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation published by Toyota Motor Credit Corporation. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation has published an investor presentation and Toyota Business Highlights (together, the "Presentations"). To view the Presentations, please paste each URL below into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0362T_1-2021-11-19.pdf. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0362T_2-2021-11-19.pdf. Copies of the Presentations will be submitted to...
Holding(s) in Company

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the...
Influencer Marketer LTK Raises $300 Million

Influencer marketing platform LTK has raised $300 million at a $2 billion valuation. LTK, formerly known as RewardStyle and Liketoknow.it, raised the capital from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. LTK operates an influencer marketing platform that links content creators, brands and shoppers. Last year the business saw more than $3 billion...
Publication of Form 8-K

Publication of Form 8-K - Toyota Motor Credit Corporation. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation has published its Current Report on Form 8-K which it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 19 November 2021, announcing the following event:. "On November 19, 2021, Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (the "Company" and...
Sunday newspaper round-up: Food prices, Asos, Labour Squeeze

(Sharecast News) - Soaring fertiliser costs on the back of the gas crisis will prolong high food prices globally, which are already at their loftiest in half a century, until 2023. Economists at BCA Research forecast that global food prices will continue to increase during the following year and remain high into 2023. Furthermore, supply chain analysts say that supermarkets cannot insulate buyers the rising cost pressures indefinitely. - Sunday Telegraph.
TRADING UPDATES: Symphony Environmental's India foray; Panthera drills

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC - Borehamwood, England-based plastic technologies company - Expands into India thanks to joint-venture with Indorama India Private Ltd, a unit of Indorama Corp Pte Ltd. Symphony and Indorama to each have just shy of 47% stake in JV named Symphony Environmental India Pvt Ltd. Arjun Aggarwal, named managing director of JV, to own 7%. Aggarwal "is one of India's prominent young entrepreneurs", Symphony says. Symphony grants Indian JV distribution pact to market and sell its d2w technology in India. D2w makes plastic bags degradable. "The use of plastic in India is increasing because it is the lowest cost option, and is by far the best material for protecting food and water from contamination and preventing food waste and disease. However, India also has an environmental problem in common with most of the world with plastic pollution. Trying to ban plastic is not the answer, but using d2w technology could effectively and significantly reduce the issue of plastic pollution without job losses, factory closures or increases in Co2 emissions," Symphony says.
Gate.io Cloud Mining Offers Up to 315% ARR

Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, recently released a set of Cloud Mining products to its over 8 million users. The most recent phase, the sixth since the product was launched, saw Cloud Mining products provide a staggering 315% annualized rate of return (ARR), despite initially offering a rate of 124.47%.
IN BRIEF: Rank Group's Susan Hooper to leave board at end of January

Rank Group PLC - Maidenhead-based gambling operator, which owns Grosvenor Casinos and bingo venue Mecca - Non-Executive Director Susan Hooper to step down on January 31. Chair Alex Thursby says: "On behalf of Rank I would like to thank Susan for her valuable contribution as a director on the board for over six years and as chair of the ESG & Safer Gambling Committee for the past three and a half years. Susan's customer-centric approach has had a strong influence on the development of our transformation programme and helped lay the foundations for Rank's future growth.
IN BRIEF: IAG Non-Executive Director Alberto Terol buys shares

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA - FTSE 100-listed parent company of Iberia, British Airways and Aer Lingus - Senior Independent Director Alberto Terol total of 36,000 shares over two transactions at EUR1.95 each, for total of EUR70,200. Both purchases made on Monday, one for 9,881 shares and other for 26,119.
IN BRIEF: Losses balloon at Anglesey Mining on rising costs

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with interests in projects in Wales, Sweden and Canada - Posts pretax loss for the first half ended September 30 of GBP298,000, widened from GBP153,000 a year before. Bottom line is hurt by rising expenses at GBP215,000, from GBP68,000. "We believe that the ongoing...
Media Buying Briefing: ‘Learn fast in order to act faster’: Q&A with Omnicom Media Group’s new global CEO Florian Adamski

Amidst a domino effect of promotions and hires across Omnicom last week, the new global CEO of Omnicom Media Group, Florian Adamski, took time to catch up with Digiday for his first interview in his new role to discuss the media unit’s future opportunities and challenges. Adamski had been operating as global CEO of OMD, one of the many agency brands under the Omnicom Media Group (OMG) umbrella.
