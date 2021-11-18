ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Lawmakers Assert AG Garland Committed Perjury With Remarks On FBI Tracking Parents

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vTM2_0d0Wwb5A00

A Republican lawmaker has accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of perjuring himself for denying that the FBI targeted parents when it took on the task of helping surveil local school board meetings.

Garland last month directed FBI agents and federal prosecutors to assist school board members who worried about parents showing at their meetings to complain about issues such as mask mandates, transgender permissiveness, and Critical Race Theory indoctrination.

The directive came in response to a letter to President Joe Biden by the National School Boards Association, which claimed “threats” against public officials were rising at such meetings. The group accused parents of “domestic terrorism.”

The public has since learned that the association worked with the White House to draft the letter, and that it was sent by association staff without oversight of the group’s board or endorsement of many state-level chapters. The board subsequently apologized for its staff going rogue and the letter has been removed from its website.

Now, however, Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina has added to the growing controversy by accusing Garland of lying.

Back in October, Garland testified under oath that he could not “imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor … a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorists.”

“I do not think that parents getting angry at school boards for whatever reason constitute domestic terrorism,” Garland added. “It’s not even a close question.”

Yet on Tuesday, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan noted in a letter to Garland that a whistleblower leaked documents revealing that Garland knew the FBI was doing just that. The FBI’s counterterrorism crew added “threat tags” to alleged reports of violence directed at school board members in order to track the cases.

“The purpose of the threat tag is to help scope this threat on a national level and provide an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners at all levels,” the leaked letter said.

Congressman Murphy on Wednesday said the letter was proof of Garland’s duplicity.

“This brings that really to a point that Attorney General Garland basically perjured himself in front of Congress and should really face the consequences before this,” Murphy said during an interview with Fox News.

Murphy is not alone.

In his letter about the whistleblower, Jordan wrote Garland that his testimony lacked “accuracy and completeness,” and that unless he can prove otherwise, his comments to lawmakers indicate he “willfully misled” Congress about what the FBI was actually doing.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Gazette

Jordan tries to force Garland retreat on 'terrorist' parent memo

A top Republican says the goal behind his recent flurry of document requests to the Justice Department and FBI is to convince Attorney General Merrick Garland to rescind his controversial school boards memo, which relied upon a since-withdrawn National School Boards Association letter likening protesting parents to domestic terrorists. Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Perjury#Domestic Terrorism#Gop#Republican#Critical Race Theory#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffingtonPost

Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was confronted by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Sunday over his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results and for continuing to spin lies about the integrity of the vote. According to “Peril,” a new book featuring exclusive reporting from Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy