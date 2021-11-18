Biden’s Build Back Better Bill Could Shovel Billions Of Taxpayer Dollars To Illegal Immigrants

President Joe Biden refuses to police illegal immigration at the southern border.

He’s also supported paying people who entered the country illegally as much as $450,000 for supposed mistreatment they suffered when Donald Trump was in the White House.

But if his Build Back Better bill becomes law, Biden will just throw open the federal spigot for those who break our laws to gain entry.

According to the Daily Wire, buried deep within the 2,135-page BBB bill is a provision that would change “the federal tax code by removing the provision which requires that a child have a valid Social Security number” in order to be claimed for the federal tax child tax credit.

“Removing this requirement would open the eligibility for the credit to parents of children without social security numbers, including, potentially, illegal immigrant children,” the Daily Wire reported.

“The provision could cost American taxpayers $2.3 billion in payouts to parents of children who immigrated illegally to the U.S., and another 8.2 billion to illegal immigrant parents who had children inside the U.S.”

Steven Camarota, a researcher for the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports a stiffer crackdown on illegal immigration, told Fox News, “Illegal immigrants are able to receive benefits on behalf of their U.S.-born children. But the permanent elimination of the SSN requirement means that even illegal immigrants whose children are also illegally in the country can receive cash payments, including the roughly 600,000 unaccompanied minors and persons in family units stopped at the border in FY2021 and released.”

While conservatives may recoil in horror at what awaits the nation in Binded’s massive, $1.75 trillion expansion of the welfare state, liberals are cheering him on.

The left-wing Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a research group that tracks federal spending and taxing policies, noted in a statement last week that adoption of this provision “would protect millions from poverty — permanently.”

“The country has a stake in ensuring that these children get the resources they need to realize their potential, and Build Back Better would ensure that children with ITINs [Individual Tax Identification Number] have access to the same credit as other children.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.