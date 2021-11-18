Bay Area teen found safe after kidnapping triggers Amber Alert in SoCal, police say

A 15-year-old Bay Area girl has been found safe after her abduction at a gas station in Santa Rosa prompted authorities to issue an Amber Alert, police said Thursday.

Georgiana Bambaloi of Vallejo was back home after the ordeal, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Additional details about how she was found were not immediately disclosed, and the whereabouts of the 20-year-old suspect in the case were unknown.

The alert was issued Thursday morning for most of Southern California, including Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

The California Highway Patrol said Ionita Cimino abducted Georgiana Bambaloi on Wednesday, adding that the two were possibly headed to Southern California.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the alleged abduction occurred at a gas station and police do not believe she left voluntarily. Investigators said Bambaloi was grabbed by a man in an orange shirt and was forced into a car that took off from the scene.

It was unclear if the suspect and Bambaloi knew each other.

Cimino was last seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with a Texas paper plate 12478U3.