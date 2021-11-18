ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

German lawmakers back new COVID measures after dire warnings

By FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approved new measures Thursday to rein in record coronavirus...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic. The seven-day incidence rate –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Berlin#Lawmakers#Coronavirus Infections#Ap#Social Democrats#Greens#Free Democrats
MedicalXpress

Czechs impose new COVID measures as infections soar

The Czech government on Thursday announced it would introduce new measures to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations after a fresh record in daily infections. Starting Monday, only the vaccinated and those who have had COVID in the last six months will be allowed access to bars, restaurants, hotels and other services. A negative COVID test result will no longer suffice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Frankfort Times

EU wants calm amid virus protests; rioters called "idiots"

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In the face of demonstrations across much of Europe protesting tough COVID-19 measures over the past days, authorities on Monday pleaded for patience, calm and a willingness to get a vaccine shot in the arm as infections spike upward again. And for those who abused...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid: Use your Covid travel vouchers and German minister's winter warning

Germany's health minister has issued his starkest warning yet on the importance of getting vaccinated, saying that "by the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead". Jens Spahn was speaking at a news conference in Berlin as Germany, like much of Europe, continues to struggle with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with 68% of people fully vaccinated. Mr Spahn said he was against making Covid vaccines compulsory but that it was a "moral obligation" to get the jab because it impacts on other people.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
crossroadstoday.com

No COVID test for Kansas governor after lawmaker is positive

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly dropped plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test Wednesday even though a state lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. Kelly’s office issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that she received medical advice that a test wasn’t necessary because...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy