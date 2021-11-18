Thieves steal items from Oak Brook Louis Vuitton, 14 suspects flee scene, police say

Thieves stole merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Oak Brook Police Department responded to a report from mall security at about 3:31 p.m. of several people partaking in a grab-and-run of merchandise at 196 Oak Brook Center. Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles.

A dollar amount of merchandise taken is pending a full inventory count. The video has not been released at due to an active investigation by Oak Brook police.

Police did not provide further information about the retail theft.

Authorities urge anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information to contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700 or email crimetips@oak-brook.org.