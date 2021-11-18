ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Thursday is bringing back .63 cent McDonald’s Egg McMuffins

 4 days ago
McDonald’s will be selling their famous Egg McMuffin for only .63 cents to celebrate the sandwich’s 50th anniversary Nov. 18.

The sandwich was added to the menu in 1975 when it was only .63 cents.

People can grab the sandwich through the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours Thursday.

Some people even add things to their sandwich like bacon, or switch out the bread for two hashbrowns to tailor it to their own taste.

