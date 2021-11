In what has gone as a disappointing failure for users of Microsoft OneDrive on Windows, 7, 8, or 8.1, it has been declared that they are not going to be able to sync their data to the cloud and that a target date has also been fixed, according to which the last date is March 1, 2022, for all users worldwide of these items. The company further shared the declaration on its Tech Community forum via a blog post.

