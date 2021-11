Spotify may not be the first service that comes to mind when you think of blocking other users. However, the streaming app's features could mean someone you no longer jive with can still access your playlists or activity. Today the company is massively updating how you block another user on its platform, giving you the ability to do so yourself for the first time. Before now, you had to contact customer service to get the job done, but now you can complete the task on Spotify app from a desktop or mobile device.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO