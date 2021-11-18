Authorities identified 67-year-old Riley Froom who died in a hit-and-run accident (Riverside, CA)
Authorities identified 67-year-old Riley Froom, of Riverside, as the man who lost his life following a pedestrian crash on Indiana Avenue.
As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near Monroe Street at around 5:50 p.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident.
November 18, 2021
