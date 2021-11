An app that launched in Baltimore this month offers diners the chance to save some money while saving food from going to waste. Too Good To Go connects restaurants, bakeries and other culinary businesses to hungry consumers looking for a deal. Participating businesses put together a "surprise bag" of surplus meals or products that otherwise would have had to be thrown away, and then sell the bag at a deep discount. In Baltimore, surprise bags typically cost between $3.99 and $5.99, and can include a wide range of foods, from pizza slices to pastries or a pint of gelato.

11 DAYS AGO