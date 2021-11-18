Ostrout: Jackson is scary good as UConn rolls again

LIU's Eral Penn, center, battles Connecticut players Andre Jackson, top, and R.J. Cole, bottom, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) Paul Connors

STORRS — Andre Jackson is so good it’s scary. Well, at least, the staffers at UConn are scared they’ll embarrass other Huskies if video of Jackson’s exploits in practice are released to the public.

“He does freakish things all the time,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said Wednesday night. “A lot of clips that we can’t put on social media from practice because the guy that he did it to would not recover,” Hurley said with a wry smile.

There was no sheltering Long Island University point guard Tre Wood and teammate Kyndall Davis from Jackson’s abilities Wednesday, however. Hopefully they can recover.

That’s because Jackson did something that not few basketball players would even think of trying, and even fewer could pull off. The 6-foot-6 high-flying wing from Amsterdam, New York, blocked an alley-oop. He saw Wood eyeing Davis for a lob, and somehow jumped into the path of the ball without fouling Davis and swatted the attempt away.

It was one of the many highlight reel plays Jackson made in the Huskies’ 93-40 win over LIU Wednesday at Gampel Pavilion.

“That was more just out of instinct. I saw the man running ahead so I knew he was going to throw the lob,” Jackson said. “So I went and tried to block it.”

There are perhaps two or three players in UConn history who could have made that play. Scott Burrell would have had a chance, given his vertical capabilities and defensive instincts. Stanley Robinson, perhaps, could have done it, though the late “Sticks” usually saved his incredible leaping ability for the offensive end.

Hurley certainly couldn’t think of anyone quite as impressive as Jackson in that area off the top of his head following the game.

“He’s got rare athletic gifts. He’s by far the best athlete I’ve ever coached — speed, quickness, above-the-rim, it’s a joke what he can do. And he’s physically strong,” Hurley said.

Jackson, who will fill a stat sheet like few others this season, finished with a career-high 14 points Wednesday as well as five rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals, and an assist.

And that’s after he was rather disappointing over the weekend against Coppin State. Jackson exchanged text messages with UConn assistant coach Luke Murray after that game hoping to get some pointers and advice.

Murray, according to Hurley and Jackson, was fairly blunt with his response.

“He just told me I had to be better all-around. I had to be a bigger presence on defense, have more ball pressure, be more destructive. I just wasn’t that against Coppin State. I took that advice and tried to bring it into practice and into the game,” Jackson said.

It certainly worked. Jackson was in “a great mind space,” according to Hurley, and it translated to a breakout performance.

The signs that Jackson would have a big impact against LIU came early. He was left wide open behind the 3-point arc in the game’s opening moments. Jackson who hit on just two of his 17 shots from that range last season as a freshman at UConn, calmly stroked a jumper that found nothing but net.

“I was definitely happy that it went in, but it was more about shooting it and seeing it go up,” Jackson said. “It definitely gave me more confidence that it went in, but I’m just happy that I put it up.”

Jackson hit another trey later in the half when the Sharks again left him alone.

Hurley discounted Jackson’s shooting as any kind of key to his success, however. Jackson can dominate a game without even thinking about offense, the coach explained.

“Everyone will focus on that, because that’s the big question mark and something he’s had to deal with for his career,” Hurley said of the opening 3-pointer. “But it was just about, he was in all the right spots defensively. He was flying around, making impact, winning plays.”

Jackson spent much of the game helping hold LIU to 27.5 percent shooting and forcing it into 26 turnovers.

“It was about his energy and his integrity on defense, the way he was all over the court. That’s his superpower,” Hurley said.

And Big East teams may soon get a little scared that a superhero could be flying into their city soon to block their lob passes, too.

Neill Ostrout is the sports editor of the Journal Inquirer.