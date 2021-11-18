ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ostrout: Jackson is scary good as UConn rolls again

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nC1Io_0d0WuANF00
LIU's Eral Penn, center, battles Connecticut players Andre Jackson, top, and R.J. Cole, bottom, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors) Paul Connors

STORRS — Andre Jackson is so good it’s scary. Well, at least, the staffers at UConn are scared they’ll embarrass other Huskies if video of Jackson’s exploits in practice are released to the public.

“He does freakish things all the time,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said Wednesday night. “A lot of clips that we can’t put on social media from practice because the guy that he did it to would not recover,” Hurley said with a wry smile.

There was no sheltering Long Island University point guard Tre Wood and teammate Kyndall Davis from Jackson’s abilities Wednesday, however. Hopefully they can recover.

That’s because Jackson did something that not few basketball players would even think of trying, and even fewer could pull off. The 6-foot-6 high-flying wing from Amsterdam, New York, blocked an alley-oop. He saw Wood eyeing Davis for a lob, and somehow jumped into the path of the ball without fouling Davis and swatted the attempt away.

It was one of the many highlight reel plays Jackson made in the Huskies’ 93-40 win over LIU Wednesday at Gampel Pavilion.

“That was more just out of instinct. I saw the man running ahead so I knew he was going to throw the lob,” Jackson said. “So I went and tried to block it.”

There are perhaps two or three players in UConn history who could have made that play. Scott Burrell would have had a chance, given his vertical capabilities and defensive instincts. Stanley Robinson, perhaps, could have done it, though the late “Sticks” usually saved his incredible leaping ability for the offensive end.

Hurley certainly couldn’t think of anyone quite as impressive as Jackson in that area off the top of his head following the game.

“He’s got rare athletic gifts. He’s by far the best athlete I’ve ever coached — speed, quickness, above-the-rim, it’s a joke what he can do. And he’s physically strong,” Hurley said.

Jackson, who will fill a stat sheet like few others this season, finished with a career-high 14 points Wednesday as well as five rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals, and an assist.

And that’s after he was rather disappointing over the weekend against Coppin State. Jackson exchanged text messages with UConn assistant coach Luke Murray after that game hoping to get some pointers and advice.

Murray, according to Hurley and Jackson, was fairly blunt with his response.

“He just told me I had to be better all-around. I had to be a bigger presence on defense, have more ball pressure, be more destructive. I just wasn’t that against Coppin State. I took that advice and tried to bring it into practice and into the game,” Jackson said.

It certainly worked. Jackson was in “a great mind space,” according to Hurley, and it translated to a breakout performance.

The signs that Jackson would have a big impact against LIU came early. He was left wide open behind the 3-point arc in the game’s opening moments. Jackson who hit on just two of his 17 shots from that range last season as a freshman at UConn, calmly stroked a jumper that found nothing but net.

“I was definitely happy that it went in, but it was more about shooting it and seeing it go up,” Jackson said. “It definitely gave me more confidence that it went in, but I’m just happy that I put it up.”

Jackson hit another trey later in the half when the Sharks again left him alone.

Hurley discounted Jackson’s shooting as any kind of key to his success, however. Jackson can dominate a game without even thinking about offense, the coach explained.

“Everyone will focus on that, because that’s the big question mark and something he’s had to deal with for his career,” Hurley said of the opening 3-pointer. “But it was just about, he was in all the right spots defensively. He was flying around, making impact, winning plays.”

Jackson spent much of the game helping hold LIU to 27.5 percent shooting and forcing it into 26 turnovers.

“It was about his energy and his integrity on defense, the way he was all over the court. That’s his superpower,” Hurley said.

And Big East teams may soon get a little scared that a superhero could be flying into their city soon to block their lob passes, too.

Neill Ostrout is the sports editor of the Journal Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Dom Amore: This is the Andre Jackson UConn has been waiting for

STORRS, Conn. — On UConn’s second trip down the floor, it became apparent that the Andre Jackson the Huskies had been waiting for was about to arrive at Gampel Pavilion. Jackson had made the defensive rebound and R.J. Cole found him in the right corner. After missing 15 of the 17 shots he took from that range as freshman, and the only 3-pointer he tried in the first two games of 2021-22, Jackson launched this one with confidence, as if he’d been working all spring and summer to take and make this shot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsTimes

UConn’s Andre Jackson, ‘the best athlete I’ve ever coached,’ per Dan Hurley, leads blowout victory

STORRS — Andre Jackson saw the play developing as a trailer on a 3-on-1 fast break. He coiled up and sprang towards the rim for an alley-oop pass. Only the pass wasn’t meant for him, or even for his team. Long Island University guard Tre Wood tried to set up teammate Kyndall Davis with the lob for a dunk. Davis caught the ball, but was rejected at the rim by Jackson in a stunning display of athleticism.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
Person
Luke Murray
Person
Scott Burrell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Long Island University#Storrs
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Razorbacks, Crimson Tide fall in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 Sunday following a 42-35 loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are No. 25 in this week’s AP poll, down from No. 21 last week. They are the only four-loss team in the poll. Arkansas, which was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
Journal Inquirer

UConn women roll to exhibition win

STORRS — A slight change into the planning of the UConn women’s basketball team’s preseason schedule seems like a change for the better. Traditionally, the Huskies play a pair of exhibitions against Division II or NAIA opponents before opening their regular season. But this season they opted to have a “secret scrimmage” against Division I Boston College and one exhibition against Division II Fort Hays State.
BASKETBALL
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: It's a match for UConn and its new football coach

STORRS — The marriage between a football coach and a university can sometimes feel like a shotgun affair, with one party strong-armed into the arrangement with perhaps less than 100 percent commitment. That does not appear to be the case with the UConn football program and its new head coach,...
NFL
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
388
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy