Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Horticulture Society’s Harvest program ends season with almost 19,000 pounds of produce donated and $30K raised to fight food insecurity

By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), the internationally recognized nonprofit focused on gardening for the greater good, celebrates the end of its successful 2021 Harvest initiative. In total, gardeners throughout the greater Philadelphia area donated more than 18,728 pounds of produce to local nonprofits. The program also raised a total...

www.timesherald.com

The Hill

Officials identify convicted felon as suspect in accidental firearm discharge at Atlanta airport

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse says he's not racist and he backs BLM

New York — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was was found not guilty of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Hill

Welch to seek Senate seat in Vermont

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced that he will not seek reelection next year. Welch, the only lawmaker representing the Green Mountain State in...
