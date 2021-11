AUSTIN, Texas — There’s going to come a time when Texas head coach Chris Beard stops getting questions regarding the 86-74 road loss the eighth-ranked Longhorns suffered at the hands of No. 1 Gonzaga over the weekend, but it wasn’t in the postgame aftermath of Wednesday’s 62-49 win over Northern Colorado. With Beard calling the two practices immediately following the 12-point loss to the top-ranked squad in America the best Texas (2-1) has had, the Longhorns controlled the action in front of 11,083 fans at the Erwin Center, even if Beard wasn’t at all pleased that the Bears finished the game on an 11-1 run with his charges going scoreless over the final 3:25 of regulation.

