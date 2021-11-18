Berlin-based online bank N26 quits US market

Is exiting the United States. Founded in 2013 and boasting over 7 million customers, N26 is a Germany-based neobank bank that had sought to establish operations in the USA – a market that is home to thousands of small and large traditional banks as well as numerous Fintechs and several chartered digital banks. In the end, the extreme fragmentation of the market and cost to make inroads appears to have been too much for the European Fintech. According to a blog post, N26 has decided to focus its efforts on the European market.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO