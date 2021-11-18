ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A rainy day across the Twin Tiers

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be quite the rainy day here across the Twin Tiers with a cold front moving through. Rain showers are currently working their way into the Twin Tiers and rain will fully overspread the region as we head into the afternoon. By late evening, the cold front will be out...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather

The national weather picture and the regional/local one look more dry than wet for going over the river and through the woods to grandmas house for Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday look cool but largely dry and the rain chance Friday for shopping or travel looks inconsequential in most areas. [...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Chilly start to the week, showers return for Thanksgiving

Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the workweek (perhaps a short workweek for many). A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday, making some noise as it did so, bringing along a few showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Twin Tiers#Cars
UPI News

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Fog, Warm Sunshine, Cold Front All In One Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back. The view through the lens of CBS4 Miami Camera overlooking a foggy downtown Miami at 7 am Monday morning. (CBS4) Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front. South Florida is south of a cold front. Expect a warm Monday afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. (CBS4) Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning. Mild and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Holiday. (CBS4) The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy