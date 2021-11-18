ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Justice Dept. grant awards $139M to hire 1,000 new officers

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yi2Vc_0d0WrDCT00
Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department said on Thursday it's giving $139 million to police departments across the U.S. as part of a grant program that would bring on more than 1,000 new officers.

The grant funding comes through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and will be awarded to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country and in U.S. territories. The funding is meant to help police departments reduce crime and to encourage community policing.

"We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The grant awards come as police departments across the U.S. have been facing budget reductions, with cities struggling with ballooning costs from the coronavirus pandemic and national calls to reduce police funding in favor of spending more money on social services. Several police agencies have also delayed or canceled police academy classes, which is likely to leave a number of jobs unfilled as other officers retire.

Law enforcement agencies across the country experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020, sparking massive protests about policing and inequity across the country. And amid the national reckoning on policing, communities have been questioning who should become a police officer today.

The Justice Department said it received nearly 600 applications from police departments in nearly every state and U.S. territory. The grant requires that the money be used to hire additional officers, other than those who would normally be hired using a police department’s operating budget.

The money is given directly to police and sheriff's departments to hire the new law enforcement officers. The Justice Department says half of the agencies plan to use the money "to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities," while others will use it to build mental health programs or focus on violent crime — a Justice Department priority.

The money is being provided to police departments both large and small. For example, the grant provides funds for an additional 50 officers in San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati and Houston. New Orleans, Cleveland and St. Paul, Minnesota, would receive 30 new officers, and other smaller forces receive a few new officers.

In total, the funding allots 1,066 new officers for a total cost of $139,232,523, the Justice Department said.

Besides funds for hiring, Justice Department policing grants also provide funding for local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance community policing, in which agencies use relationships with community leaders to establish dialogues about needs and identify residents’ concerns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Utah to receive $800K grant to hire more police officers

OREM, Utah — The Department of Justice is awarding Utah hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire more police officers. As part of a larger nationwide justice department grant program, Utah will receive $813,436 for police necessities. More than half, $500,000, will go to Orem. The rest will be split between North Park in Logan and San Juan County.
UTAH STATE
kentuckytoday.com

3 western Kentucky communities receive grants to hire police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Three western Kentucky communities are the latest recipients of grants from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program, or CHP, it was announced on Friday. “We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Twin Falls Police Department gets grant to hire 4 new officers

TWIN FALLS — The Department of Justice announced grants Thursday that will help hire 183 police officers across the country. Four of them — out of the six in Idaho — will be in Twin Falls. The officers will be hired with the $500,000 awarded to Twin Falls as part...
TWIN FALLS, ID
WAPT

Jackson awarded $500,000 grant for additional police officers

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department has been awarded $504,310 to hire additional officers and fight crime in the Capital City. The grant money is coming from the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. JPD is one of 183 police departments across the country...
JACKSON, MS
Fox5 KVVU

DOJ announces $139M for law enforcement hiring in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice announced $139 million in grants will go towards hiring law enforcement in an effort to advance community policing. The funding comes from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). It will provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country, giving them the opportunity to hire 1,066 additional officers.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Merrick Garland
WBKO

Scottsville, BGPD, Butler County to receive grants to hire new officers

WASHINGTON, DC. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky is going to get even safer thanks to a grant by the Justice Department. The Department of Justice today announced more than $139 million in grant funding through the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. In the Western District of Kentucky, two cities and one county were awarded funding totaling $750,000.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
KTAR News

Feds award Glendale police $500K to hire more officers

PHOENIX – A federal grant totaling $500,000 will pay for more police officers in Glendale, officials announced Thursday. The Glendale Police Department will hire four officers, according to the grant list. The funding is part of $139 million awarded across the country through the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Minneapolis Police#New Orleans#San Francisco#Ap#The Justice Department
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre awarded federal Justice Assistance Grant

WILKES-BARRE — The city was among the four recipients awarded $236,0o0 in U.S. Department of Justice grants for crime-based programs, acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Monday. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants are awarded to support crime prevention programs based on local needs and conditions. The funding can...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Mayor's Office honors criminal justice leaders with Southern Justice Summit awards ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Justice Summit Awards Ceremony was held virtually Friday, hosted by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ office. Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump gave the keynote speech at the Shelby County Mayor's second annual event. They said the goal was to bring together criminal justice leaders from around the south who are innovators.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
76K+
Followers
75K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy