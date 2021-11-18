ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Video, Spain’s Movistar Plus Sign Carriage Deal

By John Hopewell
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain’s Movistar Plus, the top Spanish pay TV player, announced Thursday that it has signed a carriage deal with Amazon Prime Video. Movistar Plus clients with a Prime subscription and a UHD decoder will now be able to access Amazon Prime Video via Movistar Plus’ display and search mechanisms. Full integration...

