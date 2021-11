With labor shortages amid the Great Resignation, good help can be hard to find. So don't overlook an entire pool of would-be employees: veterans. Each year, nearly 200,000 service members transition out of the U.S. military. The trick is attracting them--and doing so while meeting their unique needs. For instance, providing personal and professional development training may be just as important as helping them adjust to an unfamiliar environment. Yet if you get this right, you may be able to tap a massive pool of new employees. What's more, major corporations including Starbucks, Walmart, and Hilton Hotels have launched initiatives focused on hiring veterans in recent years, in part because it opens the door to a more diverse workforce.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO