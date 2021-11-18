ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Snapshot Of The Future For S&P 500 Dividends

By Ironman at Political Calculations
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Since our last snapshot, the levels of the S&P 500's expected quarterly dividends per share have increased across the board for each quarter but 2022-Q2, which is unchanged at $15.54 per share. Three months ago, we took the first snapshot of the expected future for quarterly dividends per share...

#Dividend#Snapshot#S P 500#2022 Q1
