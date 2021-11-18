The Obelisk Questionnaire: Niklas Sörum of Altareth

If in 2019 you caught wind of Sofia, Bulgaria’s Obsidian Sea making their label debut on Ripple Music with Strangers (review here), you’re probably not wondering why I’m stoked on the advent of a follow-up coming in February. If you missed that record — and hey, that shit happens; to me almost daily — then dig into the classic-doom-meets-proto-NWOBHM vibes of lead single “Sisters” on the player at the bottom of this post and I think you’ll be more than caught up enough to proceed. Traditional Sabbathian doom delivered with depth and melodic flourish, individualism in the guitar solo, heft in the groove, and righteousness in the melody. It’s not dark just to show off the fact that it can be, but it’s got an edge to its rhythm that portends grimmer spaces to be explored. I like it. Can’t say it simpler than that.
