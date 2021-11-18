ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Obelisk Questionnaire: Niklas Sörum of Altareth

By Scott Heller
Cover picture for the articleThe Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty....

All Are to Return to Release Second EP Nov. 26; New Song Posted

It hasn’t been that long since the anonymous two-piece All Are to Return released their self-titled debut EP (review here), just over a year, but they’ve apparently gotten noisier and a bit more avant garde in that time if the streaming track “Carceri” is anything to go by. The new release, called simply All Are to Return II will be out in a continuing collaboration between whoever these guys are and Tartarus Records, which will press the six-song bit of presumed nastiness to tape and has preorders up now. I liked the last one, can’t hear anything that’ll make me change my mind so far, and look forward to the darkness to come. The harsher industrial stuff doesn’t always get me, but these guys hit a nerve. That’s about as straightforward as I can say it.
MUSIC
Naxatras Announce New Album Out Feb. 25

Naxatras are going all in. After nearly five years on the road and one-plus very much not, the Greek heavy psychedelic rock four-piece are set to release IV on Feb. 25, 2022. Immediately, the former-instrumentalists’ work earns a place among the most anticipated offerings of next year. After actually hearing the thing in question, it sounds like the band are positioning themselves to stand as one of Europe’s foremost acts in psychedelia and prog.
ROCK MUSIC
Endtime Sign to Heavy Psych Sounds for Debut Album

Doomers, lock up your ’80s starlets, as Sweden’s Endtime have signed on to release their debut album next year through Heavy Psych Sounds. The horror-infused five-piece from Uppsala will begin preorders and offer an initial track stream next week somewhere around the internets — you know the usual haunts by now — but if you’re looking for an early glimpse of what they may or may not be about, there’s a live clip below and a Spotify stream of the 2017 self-titled EP they released under their former moniker, Saturniids.
ROCK MUSIC
Eight Bells Sign to Prophecy Productions for New Album and More

When word first came around of Eight Bells signing to Prophecy Productions for the release of their third album, I called it a good fit. That was Dec. 2020, when the band’s own Melynda Marie Jackson posted on the social media that the band’s next LP — which was called Legacy of Ruin at the time and may or may not still bear that title; it certainly hasn’t become less relevant in the intervening year — was done and would see release through the European imprint, where 2016’s Landless (review here) came out through Profound Lore (also a suitable home). It’s still a good fit.
ROCK MUSIC
Messa to Release March 11; Video Posted

Italian doom mystics Messa will release their new album, Close, on March 11 through Svart Records. It is the label debut for the band who were last heard from with 2018’s Feast for Water (review here) and who would seem to be set to resume the significant momentum of audience building that record and the subsequent road work brought them. The new single “Pilgrim,” feels only suitable in its featuring of ritualized headbanging. I haven’t heard anything else from the record at this point — I wasn’t even cool enough to hear about this; I stumbled on it thumbing through social media — and I guess that’s a complaint in itself, but one thing you won’t hear me griping about is the march Messa lead across the song’s seven minutes.
ROCK MUSIC
Obsidian Sea to Release Feb. 4

If in 2019 you caught wind of Sofia, Bulgaria’s Obsidian Sea making their label debut on Ripple Music with Strangers (review here), you’re probably not wondering why I’m stoked on the advent of a follow-up coming in February. If you missed that record — and hey, that shit happens; to me almost daily — then dig into the classic-doom-meets-proto-NWOBHM vibes of lead single “Sisters” on the player at the bottom of this post and I think you’ll be more than caught up enough to proceed. Traditional Sabbathian doom delivered with depth and melodic flourish, individualism in the guitar solo, heft in the groove, and righteousness in the melody. It’s not dark just to show off the fact that it can be, but it’s got an edge to its rhythm that portends grimmer spaces to be explored. I like it. Can’t say it simpler than that.
MUSIC
Friday Full-Length: Slomatics, A Hocht

Pick your favorite sci-fi apocalypse and then close your eyes and watch it manifest as Slomatics make their way through the meager-seeming 35 Earth minutes of A Hocht. Favor fire? There’s plenty of that to go around, from the Anthony Roberts cover art on down. More of the ice, flood or plague type? Supernova? Perhaps just a big, giant, humongous thing smashing into the misbegotten crust of our home planet? Between “Inner Space” and “Outer Space,” the Belfast trio efficiently conjure a no doubt more glorious finish than we as a species deserve — and with riffs, to boot.
MUSIC
Seremonia to Release Neonlusifer Feb. 4

The more time goes on, the more I dig this band. I’ll grant I’m a sucker for weirdo psych in general, but Finland’s Seremonia don’t at all hurt their case by bringing Teemu Markkula (also of Death Hawks) along for what’s sure to be a ride in their fifth album. Their last offering was 2016’s Pahuuden Äänet (review here), and it remains a hidden treasure in the vast Svart discography, waiting for those who’d stumble upon it in their webstore like Bilbo Baggins finding the One Ring to put it on and subsequently disappear into another realm altogether. The first single from Neonlusifer, titled “Unohduksen kidassa,” is out now ahead of the album’s Feb. 4 release, and preorders are up because that’s the way the world works.
ROCK MUSIC
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Conan Begin Recording Sixth Album

Conan played their last show of 2021 wrapping a UK tour in Bristol alongside Sail on Monday night, and they reportedly sent a tumultuous year out on its ass with a wall of death during “Paincantation” from 2018’s Existential Void Guardian (review here). No doubt blokes were bruised. So it goes.
ROCK MUSIC
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Comments / 0

Community Policy