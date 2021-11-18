How a national nursing home worker shortage is impacting Kentucky

A video call between Olympic officials and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti, their U.S..-based church organization announced. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also...
Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
New York — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was was found not guilty of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to get vaccinated or boosted before traveling and gathering with their families for Thanksgiving. "We've got to be careful," he told "CBS Mornings" in an interview Monday. The warning comes as the seven-day average of new coronavirus infections tops...
LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night. James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage.
Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced that he will not seek reelection next year. Welch, the only lawmaker representing the Green Mountain State in...
Kyle Rittenhouse, who a Wisconsin jury found not guilty on all five charges last week to conclude a high-profile murder trial that polarized the nation, sat down with Tucker Carlson for his first interview following his acquittal. Rittenhouse told the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" namesake that the case had "nothing to...
