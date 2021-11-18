ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A10 Networks: Shift In Product Mix Well Underway And Yielding Results

By Chetan Woodun
A10 Networks has been gradually reorienting its products and sales team from the traditional load balancing business to also include security value-adds. A10 Networks (ATEN), founded in 2004, is a major player in application optimization and information system security solutions. It offers intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions that manage the centralized...

