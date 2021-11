Jamie Moore allegedly sprayed bleach in her daughter’s eyes. After the heart-wrenching search for Jashyah Moore, authorities have reported the missing teen as found safe and sound after going missing in October following her visit to a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. Following Moore’s safe return, as reported by NBC News, a criminal complaint was filed against her mother Jamie Moore in an Essex County court. Jamie has been accused of physically and verbally Jashyah, and forcing her to panhandle, and not enrolling her in school.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO