COVID relief funds, tax increase eyed to balance Meadville budget

A largely uneventful Meadville City Council study session on the 2022 budget ended with projections for next year looking much the same as they have since the public budget process began. City staff members anticipate a deficit of nearly $805,000 and recommend using all of the federal COVID relief funds received this year plus a slight tax increase to bridge that gap.

While little was revealed during the meeting with regard to individual council members’ positions on the proposed tax increase, Mayor LeRoy Stearns said afterward that he hopes to avoid a tax increase in what will be his final budget season after nearly a quarter century on City Council.

“That’s my goal,” Stearns said in an interview. “That’s realistic — that could be done today.”

The solution, Stearns said, is to use reserve funds from the rate stabilization fund, which was established after the 1997 sale of the city’s sewer system.

“There is a way to cover the budget and not have a tax increase,” Stearns said, referring to borrowing approximately $143,000 — the equivalent of about 1 mill in property tax — from the rate stabilization fund. “I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but there is an option.”

Councilman Sean Donahue, whose run for re-election was also defeated in the primary, expressed sympathy with Stearns’ position following the meeting.

“People are still hurting from COVID and the recovery,” Donahue said.

During the meeting, council members questioned staff members intently regarding line items from the Treasurer’s Office, the Department of Public Works and other city functions for much of the 75-minute study session. The meeting revealed little regarding their positions on the proposed tax increase, however.

The solution proposed by city staff would involve a real estate tax increase of 1 mill plus $662,000 received via the American Rescue Plan Act. Alternative options laid out by City Manager Maryann Menanno would include significant staff reductions or finding new revenue equivalent to a tax increase of approximately 6 mills.

A 1-mill increase would bring the city’s real estate tax rate to 23.92 mills. Each mill of tax is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Thus, owners of a property assessed at the city’s median value of $25,000 will see their annual property tax bill go up from $573 to $598, an increase of $25 annually.

A year ago, the budget message produced by city staff in conjunction with each year’s budget process offered a cautionary note regarding the use of the rate stabilization fund as a budget balancing tool.

“The 2018, 2019 and 2020 budgets were balanced by relying upon one-time monies taken from the city’s rate stabilization fund, a ‘rainy day’ savings account,” the message noted, “to the tune of nearly a half million dollars over the past three fiscal years.”

In budget discussions over the past three weeks, however, interim Finance Director Tim Groves has offered a more optimistic outlook regarding use of the fund — an outlook Groves reinforced Wednesday and that Stearns and Donahue shared following the meeting.

“We were able to put about $360,000 back (into the fund) in 2020,” Groves said in the city’s first discussion of the budget. The fund stands at about $800,000 currently, according to Groves, and all money taken from it over the years to balance annual budgets has been repaid.

The preliminary 2022 budget projects total expenditures of $11.8 million, an increase of nearly $1.6 million over what the city expects to spend this year, with much of the increase coming from expected a rise in the cost of medical benefits, according to Groves.

Council will return to its discussion of the preliminary budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.

