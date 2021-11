Just three days ago, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen would be at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday leading the nation in honoring its war dead. However, this morning Palace officials sent out another statement less than two hours before the 11 a.m. service was due to begin, saying she would not be attending. “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” the statement read.

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO