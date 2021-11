At 7:38 PM Monday Porter Fire Department along with EMC Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the LaQuinta Hotel at SH 99 and I-69 in Porter. Units arrived with nothing visible on the outside but alarms sounding. When firefighters got to the second floor they immediately found smoke and called for the evacuation of the floor. Once hose lines were brought up they found a coffee pot in one of the rooms that had sparked the blaze which was confined to the room and mostly extinguished with the sprinkler system. This was the second commercial fire in two days in Porter where a sprinkler system contained a fire. Sunday a golf cart in the Humble ISD Transportation Center on Ford Road caught fire. Firefighters were left with smoke having to be cleared on that blaze also.

PORTER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO