Retail

New Funding Round Would Give NFT Marketplace OpenSea $10B Valuation

By Liam J. Kelly
decrypt.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenSea’s massive year may have just gotten a bit bigger. Initial reports from The Information indicate that the NFT platform is currently preparing for another round of funding. The news outlet reported that the crypto firm’s new valuation would be a whopping $10 billion. Investors in this round are...

decrypt.co

CoinTelegraph

Animoca Brands raises $5M for NFT marketplace, Quidd

Quidd, a marketplace for digital collectibles and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has raised a total of $5 million in private pre-sales and an initial DEX offering (IDO). The token sale took place on Polkadot project incubator Polkastarter on Nov. 18. The allotment of 2 million QUIDD tokens at a price of US$0.25 per token sold out in under an hour, raising $500,000.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Play-To-Earn Altcoin Built on Ethereum Soars 309% After Coinbase Listing

A gaming altcoin built on top of the Ethereum network has witnessed a practically non-stop parabolic rise after its addition on the leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase added Gala (GALA) to its professional trading platform early last week and subsequently rolled out support for the altcoin on its retail trading platform on Wednesday.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Nearly One-Third of Hedge Fund Managers Plan to Invest in Crypto: Ernst & Young

Big investors continue to eye up Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Image: Shutterstock. Pardon the oxymoron, but traditional alternative investors are slowly warming to cryptocurrencies, according to a new study out today from big four accounting firm Ernst & Young. Thirty-one percent of hedge fund managers, 24% of alternative investors,...
MARKETS
Person
Mark Cuban
decrypt.co

Crypto Firm MoonPay Hits $3.4B Valuation in Latest Raise Led by Tiger Global

MoonPay, a crypto payments provider, today announced a $555 million Series A round led by Tiger Global and Coatue. Venture capital firms Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm, and NEA also participated in the equity-only round, which brought Moonpay’s post-money valuation to $3.4 billion—just a mere two and a half years after the company’s inception.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Grammarly Reaches $13B Valuation With New Funding Round to Accelerate Communication Assistance Market Leadership

$200M+ round, including new investors Baillie Gifford and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, boosts Grammarly’s efforts to help individuals and organizations communicate with confidence and impact. Grammarly, the company powering effective communication for over 30,000 teams and 30 million people daily, announced over $200 million in funding at a...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Soars to $7,100,000,000 Valuation After First Outside Funding Round

New York-based centralized crypto exchange Gemini is reaching new valuation heights after securing its first outside financing. Gemini announced this week that it secured $400 million in a funding round led by cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital. Other investors include 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Gemini Eyes $400 Million Funding Round аt Potential $7 Billion Valuation

The cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins – Gemini – is planning to raise $400 million. The popular New York-based cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, has recently revealed that it is seeking to raise about $400 million in a new funding round. Thus, its total valuation could rise to $7 billion.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Exchange Gemini Confirms $400M Raise at $7.1 Billion Valuation

MakerDAO is taking a closer look at Gemini USD. Image: Shutterstock. Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange and platform. It's taking in outside funding for the first time. The Bitcoin billionaire brothers who made a fortune off of Facebook have decided to finally raise outside capital. Gemini, the cryptocurrency platform and...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cryptomeria Labs announces successful strategic funding round at $17M valuation

Singapore, November 18, 2021 — Cryptomeria Labs announced today that it has attracted strategic investments in a recent round of funding that brings the company valuation to $17 million. The new venture studio is the brainchild of the team behind Cryptomeria Capital, a venture capitalist (VC) fund investing in early-stage...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Binance US Expects New Funding in ‘About a Month or Two’: Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, Binance. Image: Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, expects that the company’s American spin-off will soon announce a "couple hundred million" dollars in funding. “I think that’ll come in about a month or two,” Zhao said at the Bloomberg...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

OpenSea fields investment offers at $10 billion valuation

OpenSea, the leading marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has received investment offers from potential backers at a valuation of $10 billion or more, according to a report by The Information. The report cites people familiar with the matter and states that OpenSea did not initiate the fundraising talks. OpenSea was...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

OpenSea Valuation Expected to Rise to $10B Valuation

OpenSea NFT sales reached $10.35 billion for the first time since the marketplace was established four years ago. According to primary sources, the most popular marketplace for Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs), OpenSea, is getting a new round of funding that will see the company’s valuation reach at least $10 billion. The...
MARKETS
mainebiz.biz

MedRhythms adds $2M and new investors to VC funding round

Portland-based digital health startup MedRhythms has added another $2 million to its latest round of venture capital funding, bringing the total to $27 million. The add-on funds, announced Tuesday, come from two new investors. Global Brain, one of Japan's largest venture capital firms, is investing through its CVC JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund. The other new funder is Bose Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Framingham, Mass.-based Bose Corp. that invests in startups focused on wearables, wellness and audio.
PORTLAND, ME
ZDNet

Cloud security firm Lacework secures $1.3 billion in new funding round

Lacework has raised $1.3 billion in a new funding round to bolster its position in the cloud security market. Announced on Thursday, the Series D funding round was led by existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Tiger Global Management. New investors have joined, including Liberty...
BUSINESS

