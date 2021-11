Oatly (Swedish oat milk company) shares continue to struggle. Oatly’s American depository receipts declined 21% Monday and closed at $9.36, down 45% from the $17 IPO price. Investors’ primary concern centered around a slowing revenue growth rate; the company now expects revenue this year to be “more than $635 million,” which is 8% below the earlier guidance of $690 million and implies 4% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in the 4Q21. Despite the revenue shortfall for the year relative to previous expectations, Oatly’s revenue continues to grow very fast; its third quarter revenue grew 49% y/y and its revenue grew 55% for the first nine months of 2021.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO