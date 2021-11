One person dead following an auto-pedestrian collision on I-80 in Berkeley (Berkeley, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, one person was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on I-80 in Berkeley.

Just before 6:20 p.m., CHP officers got information of a body seen in a roadway near I-80.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person dead following an auto-pedestrian collision on I-80 in Berkeley

November 18, 2021