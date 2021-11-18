UPDATE: Macquarie Upgrades ZTO Express (ZTO) to Outperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shares closed 41.76% in the red on Thursday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and guidance. On Wednesday, Paysafe reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO