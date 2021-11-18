ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Macquarie Upgrades ZTO Express (ZTO) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Macquarie analyst Ellie Jiang upgraded ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO)...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Upgrades 21Vianet (VNET) to Buy

HSBC analyst Helen Fang upgraded 21Vianet (NASDAQ: VNET) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $17.40. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on 21Vianet click here. For more ratings news on 21Vianet click here. Shares of 21Vianet closed at $13.08 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades Kimco (KIM) to Buy

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia upgraded Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zto#Macquarie Upgrades#Zto Express#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Informatica (INFA) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Outperform

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Benjamin M. Theurer upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE: FMX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Rent the Runway Inc (RENT) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti initiates coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) with a Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Gabe Daould Jr. downgraded Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with an Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwest (LUV) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay upgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Peerperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Datadog (DDOG) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Matt Hedberg upgraded Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) from Sector ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ: PNNT) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Eli Lilly (LLY) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Arconic (ARNC) at Outperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "We launch on Arconic (ARNC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Buy

Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy