Novo Nordisk will acquire Dicerna for $3.3 billion in cash. Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) for $3.3 billion in cash or $38.25 per share, an 80% premium to the closing price on the day prior to the announcement. The acquisition comes as a surprise since Dicerna had multiple big pharma partnerships, an expanding wholly-owned pipeline, and a cash runway into 2025. Novo Nordisk was one of Dicerna’s partners, and in that sense, the acquisition makes sense.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO