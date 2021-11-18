Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

One of the most important things that recent currency movements have confirmed is that fundamentals matter. Euro dropped to its weakest level since June 2020 because the European Central Bank is one of the most dovish central banks. At a time when central banks around the world are taking big steps to normalize monetary policy, ECB President Lagarde said any tightening measure now would cause more harm than good. EUR/USD has been in a consistent downtrend since the summer. Even though the ECB reduced the size of their Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, it has become very clear that they are in the back of the line to raise interest rates, far behind the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Not only has economic data been mixed but Germany, the Eurozone’s largest economy is experiencing a vicious fourth COVID-19 wave. New cases are at record highs with health ministers calling for restrictions to return. Over the weekend Amsterdam announced a new lockdown to curb the rate of infections and many investors are wondering if Austria and Germany will follow. Regardless renewed concerns about COVID-19 in Europe could discourage social activities like dining out and attending concerts and games. The prospect of a hard winter in Europe reinforces the ECB’s cautious outlook and justifies the sharp sell-off in EUR/USD today.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO