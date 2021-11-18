ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

By Tommy Wilkes
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind...

