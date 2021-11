If you have ever wanted to stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at Walt Disney World Resort, now, there is a way you can stay in the same level of luxury, detail, and magic!. Unfortunately, Guests are not able to book the Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom, no matter how big their wallets are. For those who do not know, there is a suite inside of Cinderella Castle that Walt originally intended to be used for his family. Of course, we know Walt sadly did not live to see Magic Kingdom open, but eventually, the space was turned into a suite, as it was always intended for Year of a Million Dreams.

TRAVEL ・ 23 HOURS AGO