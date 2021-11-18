7 Cozy Log Cabin Decor Ideas

Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and most of us plan everything ahead and create fantastic decor for this holiday. The most popular styles are rustic, modern, vintage but if you are looking for something more creative, you can go minimalist, Scandinavian or glam. I’d like to share one more interesting style to decorate a space for Christmas, it’s as cozy as rustic but a bit more twisted. Woodland glam is a combo of rustic, forest and glam details that seem not to match each other but in reality look amazing together. What’s so great about this style is that you get a very cozy yet elevated Christmas space. The color schemes can be very different but usually these are natural shades like brown, beige, tan, greens, greys and some glam and shiny metallics. Now let’s take a closer look at woodland glam Christmas decor.

